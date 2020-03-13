MSHSL cancels rest of boys and girls state basketball tournaments

article

The Minnesota State High School League officially cancelled the rest of the girls and boys state basketball tournaments due to concerns for the coronavirus.

This decision comes after decisions from the NBA, NHL, PGA, NCAA and more professional sports organizations to postpone or cancel upcoming games and events.

The MSHSL posted the update on their Facebook page and website.

Full statement

"Amid growing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the remainder of the girls state basketball tournament and boys section/state basketball tournaments have been canceled. The safety of all concerned is paramount.

Section Speech Tournament events for the week of March 15-21 have been postponed indefinitely.

Additional details and information on other upcoming events including Spring Activities will be shared later today."