Moorhead hockey team’s hotel celebration after state title goes viral

The Brief The Moorhead boys hockey team beat Stillwater 7-6 Saturday night to win its first state championship - the team and fans celebrated at their hotel after in social media videos that went viral. Moorhead has been to the state tournament 21 times, and was previously 0-8 in state title games. The Spuds were led by Mason Kraft, this year's Mr. Hockey.



The Moorhead boys hockey team won its first Class AA State Hockey title in school history on Saturday, and they celebrated the heck out of it.

The Spuds got out to a 4-0 first period lead over Stillwater Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center, then had to hang on for a 7-6 victory. After the game, the team and fans gathered at their hotel for what turned out to be a huge celebration.

Fans got out their phones as players hosted the state championship trophy. At least one player was standing on a table or chair as chants rang out. It's gotten thousands of views on social media.

Playing with a heavy heart

Why you should care:

Moorhead entered the state tournament with a heavy heart. The team’s student managers hung a jersey for Ethan Monshaugen, who died unexpectedly in March of 2024 at 16 years old due to spontaneous aortic dissection.

After beating Stllwater, the Spuds took Monshaugen’s jersey through the handshake line.

Moorhead’s history

Dig deeper:

Moorhead has been to the Boys State Hockey Tournament 21 times, but had previously been 0-8 in championship games. The team features Brooks Cullen, the son of former Wild player Matt Cullen. They also were led by Mason Kraft, this year’s Mr. Hockey.