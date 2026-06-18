MN Wild, Grand Casino Arena drop Ticketmaster, switch to SeatGeek

The Brief SeatGeek will serve as the ticketing partner for all Minnesota Wild home games, Grand Casino Arena events, concerts, and third-party events, as well as the RiverCentre and Roy Wilkins Auditorium. The transition takes effect July 1, with tickets for events through July 19 remaining on Ticketmaster and events after July 20 moving to SeatGeek. Ticket holders will have their tickets automatically transferred to SeatGeek and will receive an invitation to create an account.



The Minnesota Wild have dropped Ticketmaster as their primary ticketing agent and have inked a multi-year agreement with SeatGeek as their new provider.

Wild switch to SeatGeek

What we know:

Starting this summer, SeatGeek will become the primary ticketing agent across all Grand Casino Arena events, including all Minnesota Wild games.

SeatGeek will be the ticketing partner for Wild home games, Grand Casino Arena concerts and third-party events. SeatGeek will also handle events for the RiverCentre and Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

What's next:

The switchover will take effect starting July 1, 2026. For more information on SeatGeek and Grand Casino Arena, you can click here.

Tickets moving from Ticketmaster to SeatGeek dates

Local perspective:

Ticket holders will see their tickets automatically transferred over to SeatGeek. Officials say you will receive an invitation from SeatGeek to create an account.

Tickets for events through July 19 will remain accessible through Ticketmaster. Events after July 20 will be automatically transitioned over to SeatGeek.

Future Minnesota Wild ticket management will be moved to SeatGeek for the 2026-27 season.