Minnesota curling teams qualify for 2026 Winter Olympics

Published  December 12, 2025 10:29am CST
Photos show Minnesota's Olympic curling teams.  (Supplied)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Both Minnesota's men's and women's curling teams have secured spots in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Curling teams going to Olympics

Big picture view:

Team Casper, the men's team based out of Chaska, beat China 9-4 to secure a spot at Milano Cortina.

Team Peterson, the women's team based out of St. Paul, qualified for the Olympics after beating Norway 8-4. 

Italy is hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics at Milano Cortina from Feb. 6 to Feb. 22. 

The Source: This story uses information taken from the USA Curling social media page. 

