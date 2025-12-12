Minnesota curling teams qualify for 2026 Winter Olympics
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Both Minnesota's men's and women's curling teams have secured spots in the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Curling teams going to Olympics
Big picture view:
Team Casper, the men's team based out of Chaska, beat China 9-4 to secure a spot at Milano Cortina.
Team Peterson, the women's team based out of St. Paul, qualified for the Olympics after beating Norway 8-4.
Italy is hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics at Milano Cortina from Feb. 6 to Feb. 22.
The Source: This story uses information taken from the USA Curling social media page.