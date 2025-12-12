Minnesota curling teams qualify for 2026 Winter Olympics

article

The Brief Minnesota's curling teams have qualified for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The men's curling team, Chaska's Team Casper, secured a spot at Milano Cortina after beating China 9-4. The women's curling team, St. Paul's Team Peterson, qualified after beating Norway 8-4.



Both Minnesota's men's and women's curling teams have secured spots in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Curling teams going to Olympics

Big picture view:

Team Casper, the men's team based out of Chaska, beat China 9-4 to secure a spot at Milano Cortina.

Team Peterson, the women's team based out of St. Paul, qualified for the Olympics after beating Norway 8-4.

Italy is hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics at Milano Cortina from Feb. 6 to Feb. 22.