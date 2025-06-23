Minnesota Aurora are division champs, remain undefeated again this year

The Brief Minnesota Aurora FC remains undefeated in the regular season and has secured a playoff berth after a 1-1 tie with River Light FC on Sunday. Aurora's final home game is on June 28 against Rochester FC. This is Aurora's fourth Heartland Division title.



Minnesota Aurora are division champions after going unbeaten again this season following a 1-1 draw against River Light FC on Sunday.

Playoff bound

The backstory:

Aurora rallied to tie River Light FC 1-1 on Sunday, securing a USL W League playoff berth and earning their fourth Heartland Division title.

"Credit to the players," said head coach Jen Larrick after Sunday's tie. "They worked really hard for them to play as well as they did tonight. To draw back from a goal down off the back of the stretch of games we've had is incredible."

Assa Kante of Minnesota Aurora FC.

Minnesota is undefeated in the regular season and qualified for the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season with a 9-0-2 record overall.

What's next:

Minnesota returns home for its final regular-season match against Rochester FC on Saturday, June 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

You can watch the game on FOX 9+, FOX LOCAL and streaming on FOX 9's YouTube channel.