MLB plans London games in 2023, 2024 and 2026

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
15
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:40 AM CDT until FRI 2:12 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from MON 5:27 PM CDT until FRI 8:12 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:17 AM CDT until SUN 3:24 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Yellow Medicine County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 4:11 PM CDT until MON 4:45 PM CDT, Benton County, Morrison County, Stearns County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County
Tornado Watch
from MON 3:27 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Tornado Watch
from MON 2:50 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Carver County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Le Sueur County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Waseca County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County
Tornado Watch
from MON 2:51 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County, Pine County, Burnett County

MLB plans London games in 2023, 2024 and 2026

By AP Staff
Published 
MLB
Associated Press
GettyImages-1152963717.jpg article

A general view during game two of the 2019 Major League Baseball London Series between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees on June 30, 2019 at West Ham London Stadium in London, England. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball intends to play regular-season games in London in 2023, 2024 and 2026.

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox split two games at London's Olympic Stadium in June 2019. The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs were scheduled to play there on June 13-14, 2020, but those games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cardinals and Cubs are the leading candidates to play in London next year.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced the formation of the MLB London Legacy Group on Monday that will include members from the Greater London Authority and Baseball Softball UK.

MLB plans to hold a Home Run Derby at London’s Crystal Palace Park on July 9 this year.