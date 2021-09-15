Minnesota Wild’s top prospects hit TRIA Rink for Showcase Camp

The Minnesota Wild start training camp next week, but the team’s top prospects are in St. Paul this week for their annual Showcase Camp.

That includes first round picks Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy. With the Wild buying out the contracts of veterans Zach Parise and Ryan Suter in the offseason, there will be plenty of competition for roster spots when the team opens training camp.

There were hopes that Rossi would be on the Wild’s roster last year, but he had a battle with COVID-19 that included having the heart condition myocarditis. It had Rossi questioning if he would ever play hockey again, but he was back on the ice at TRIA Rink on Wednesday.

"When I was injured, my passion was hockey, to play hockey. When I play hockey, that’s my passion. I love to play hockey. After such a long time, you realize how much you love the sport so especially right now when I’m out there, I always appreciate more to be out there because I’m just thankful I can play hockey again," Rossi said.

Boldy was a collegiate star at Boston College before signing with the Wild last spring. In 14 games with the Iowa Wild last season, Boldy had six goals and 12 assists. He’s expected to compete for an opening day roster spot.

He’s gotten to know Rossi, and it’s hard to ignore the talent on the ice.

"The first time I met him was last week here. We’ve been here for a week working out and skating. I think he’s an awesome kid, he’s really smart," Boldy said. "I’ve been coming back to the bench and talking to him about stuff, and seeing what he sees, he sees the ice really well. He’s an unbelievable skater, which I think is his biggest asset."

The Wild’s Prospect Showcase continues with two more practices open to the public, and two scrimmages open to season-ticket holders, and streamed on the Wild’s YouTube page.