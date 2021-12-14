Minnesota Wild’s Bill Guerin named GM for 2022 U.S. Olympic Team

article

The Minnesota Wild and USA Hockey announced Tuesday morning that Bill Guerin has been named the general manager for the 2022 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team.

Guerin will work alongside assistant GM Chris Drury, and John Vanbiesbrouck, a former Olympian and the assistant executive director of hockey operations at USA Hockey. All three will have a say in determining the USA roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Guerin is in his third season as the Wild’s general manager, and has revamped the roster as the team is one of the best in the NHL through 28 games. The Wild leads the Western Conference at 39 points, and only the Florida Panthers, Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference are better at 40 points.

Guerin’s most recent moves as the Wild front office head included buying out the contracts of veterans Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, and signing star forward Kirill Kaprizov to a five-year deal that makes him the highest-paid player in franchise history. Before coming to the Wild, Guerin was with the Pittsburgh Penguins for eight seasons, spending the last five as assistant general manager. He also worked in player development for three seasons.

Guerin is a three-time Olympian, playing in 1998, 2002 and 2006, and won a silver in the 2002 Olympics. He also played 18 NHL seasons with eight teams. He’s a two-time Stanley Cup champion, and one of nine American hockey players to record 400 career goals and 400 career assists.

Guerin was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013.