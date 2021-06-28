Minnesota Wild to host NHL Winter Classic Jan. 1 at Target Field

article

The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday it will host the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 1, 2022 for the NHL Winter Classic.

The game, which will be played outdoors, is set to be hosted by Target Field, the home of the Minnesota Twins. Ticket and broadcast information will be made public at a later date.

The Wild was originally scheduled to host the 2021 NHL Winter Classic, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 game will mark the second NHL regular season game outdoors for the Wild and Blues. The NHL has had an outdoor game in January eveyr year since 2008.

Since opening in 2010, Target Field has hosted Major League Baseball’s playoffs and All-Star Game (2014), multiple sporting events including Minnesota prep tournaments, an international soccer match (2016) and NCAA football games (2017 and 2019), and several concerts and music festivals.

The 2022 game will be the Wild’s first NHL Winter Classic, and second outdoor game. The Wild hosted the Chicago Blackhawks back in 2016, a 6-1 victory at TCF Bank Stadium, as part of the NHL’s Stadium Series.