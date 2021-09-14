Minnesota Wild single-game tickets for 2021-22 season go on sale Saturday

article

The Minnesota Wild announced Tuesday that single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season will go on sale at 10 .m. Saturday through Ticketmaster and at the Xcel Energy Center box office.

After starting last season with no fans and eventually having limited fan capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team plans to have full fan capacity at the start of the 2021-22 season. The Wild’s home opener is set for Tuesday, Oct. 19, against the Winnipeg Jets.

It's a new era for the franchise as the team bought out the contracts of veterans Zach Parise and Ryan Suter in the offseason. Wild fans are also awaiting the possible news of a new contract for Kirill Kaprizov, who won the Calder Trophy last season after leading the Wild in goals and points.

The Wild’s 2021-22 home schedule features 20 weekend games, with four on Fridays, nine on Saturdays and seven on Sundays. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, all tickets for the season will be digital. All payments for concessions, retail items and parking will be done via credit card or mobile payments (Apple Pay, Google Pay). Cash will not be accepted at Xcel Energy Center for the 2021-22 season.

The Wild will also host the St. Louis Blues on New Year’s Day 2022 for the NHL Winter Classic at Target Field. The team will release ticket information for the event at a later date.

WILD MAKING 3 PROSPECT SHOWCASE PRACTICES OPEN TO PUBLIC

The Minnesota Wild is hosting the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase with the Chicago Blackhawks started Wednesday at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, and three practices will be made open to the public.

The Wild’s workouts at noon Wednesday, 10 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Saturday are free for the public to attend. Wild season-ticket holders also have the opportunity to attend scrimmages against the Blackhawks on Friday and Sunday. Those scrimmages will also be broadcast on the team’s YouTube channel.

Wild fans will get the chance to watch the team’s top prospects, including Marco Rossi and Matthew Boldy.

Team officials say TRIA Rink will be open 30 minutes before each practice and scrimmage for the public. People planning to attend are required to wear a face covering.

The Wild is set to open training camp next week.