Minnesota Wild: Keeping Kirill Kaprizov is 'No. 1 priority' in offseason

The Minnesota Wild is in offseason mode, and it’s very clear that their top priority before the puck drops next season is keeping Kirill Kaprizov on the team long-term.

Kaprizov will enter the final year of his current contract next season. He’s eligible for an extension as early as July 1. Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said Tuesday he’s confident they will get a deal done. Guerin and coach John Hynes addressed reporters to wrap up the 2024-25 season.

"My expectations are to get him signed. That’s it. I’d like to get it done as soon as I can," Guerin said. "Obviously everybody knows how important Kirill is to the team and to the organization. He’s a star player, that’s priority No. 1."

Despite missing half the year with a lower-body injury, Kaprizov was still second on the Wild with 25 goals and third in points with 56. He had nine points in six playoff games.

Guerin doubled down on getting Kaprizov signed later on in Tuesday’s news conference.

"I’m very confident that we’re going to get a deal done with Kirill. He really loves this market and this team, I think he feels we’re going in the right direction," Guerin said. "It’s just a matter of working through it."

‘A year of incredible ups and downs’

What they're saying:

The Wild was one of the top teams in the NHL throughout the first half of the season. Then, the roster got decimated by injuries. They needed until the final game of the regular season to lock up a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They were inches away from having the Vegas Golden Knights facing elimination. Ryan Hartman had a potential game-winning goal late in regulation of Game 4 wiped away by an offsides cal. It would’ve put the Wild up 3-1 in the series, heading back to St. Paul. Instead, the Golden Knights won in overtime, then went onto win the series.

The Wild is still seeking its first playoff series win in a decade, but this year felt different.

"I’m very proud of the players, the coaches for dealing with the adversity the right way. That says a lot about the group," Guerin said. "I’m not satisfied with the result, but I’m not disappointed with the players or coaches."

Flower staying in Minnesota?

Dig deeper:

Marc-Andre Fleury spent what’s expected to be his final NHL season with the Wild. He’ll likely retire, but Guerin said Tuesday he hopes to have Fleury back with the team in some capacity. Players joked with media in exit meetings they hope he stays as the emergency goalie.

"Conversations will probably be in some broken English from him, but I will have a spot for him. What that is, I’m not sure yet," Guerin said. "We’ll see what direction he wants to go in. Yeah, there will be something for Flower."