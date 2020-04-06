Minnesota Wild hosting blood drive April 15 amid Coronavirus pandemic

article

The Minnesota Wild announced Monday that to help fight the Coronavirus pandemic, the team will host a blood drive on April 15 at Xcel Energy Center.

The blood drive - through the American Red Cross - will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a high demand for blood donations due to the impact of Covid-19 all across the world, and healthy people can still give in areas where there is a shelter in place designation.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a “Stay at Home” order until at least April 10, and it’s not yet known if that will be extended. Regardless, officials with the Wild and health officials will follow all proper guidelines to ensure the blood donation process is as safe as possible. All blood types are needed, and an appointment is required to donate.

There will be free parking for donors, staff and volunteers participating in the RiverCentre parking ramp, located off Kellogg Blvd. The doors for the drive will open at 9:30 a.m. at Gate 1.

All donors will receive a Mikko Koivu autographed canvas, a Zach Parise autographed canvas and a $20 gift card to the Hockey Lodge for online an in-store purchases, when applicable, at Xcel Energy Center. Donors will also be offered Jack Links beef steak strips, Coke products and other snacks after they’ve given blood.

The Wild was one point out of a spot in the Western Conference Playoffs with 13 regular season games left when the NHL suspended its season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.