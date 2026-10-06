Minnesota Wild at Buffalo Sabres: How to watch Tuesday’s game

The Brief The Minnesota Wild are at the Buffalo Sabres Tuesday night, and you can watch the game on Wild+. Wild games are also available via Fubo TV, and Spectrum cable. The Wild is 2-0 on the season with wins at the Nashville Predators and against the Boston Bruins to start the season.



The Minnesota Wild takes a 2-0 on the road Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

There are still limited options for fans to watch Wild games on TV, so here’s a breakdown.

Wild at Sabres: How to watch

What: Minnesota Wild at Buffalo Sabres

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: KeyBank Center – Buffalo, New York

TV: Wild Plus, ESPN Plus (Out of market)

Wild+: Wild fans can watch games through the team’s partnership with Amazon Prime. A Wild+ subscription costs $19.99 per month, or $99.99 per year. Wild+ is available to all Amazon customers as a standalone subscription on Prime Video and is not included with an Amazon Prime membership. A paid Prime membership is not required — fans can subscribe using any free Amazon account.

Fubo TV: The streaming service Fubo TV reached an agreement earlier this week, so Wild fans who have a subscription can watch the game there.

Spectrum: So far, the only cable outlet to reach an agreement with the NHL and Wild is Spectrum, via Charter Communications.

KSTP/KSTC 45: The Wild will have 10 games broadcast locally on KSTP, and KSTC channel 45.

ESPN: If you’re outside the local broadcast territory, you can watch Wild games on ESPN, or NHL’s Center Ice package.

As for Tuesday, fans can watch the Wild game at Buffalo via Wild+, Fubo TV and spectrum. You can watch it on ESPN Plus if you’re out of market.

Wild’s October TV schedule

Here is a look at the Wild’s television schedule for the rest of October:

October 8 at Tampa Bay Lightning, 6 p.m. (Wild+)

October 10 at Florida Panthers, 5 p.m. (Wild +)

October 12 vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. (Wild+)

October 13 at Winnipeg Jets, 7:15 p.m. (Wild+)

October 15 vs. St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m. (Wild+)

October 18 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 5 p.m. (Wild+)

October 20 at Edmonton Oilers, 8 p.m. (Wild+)

October 22 at Calgary Flames, 8 p.m. (Wild+)

October 24 at Seattle Kraken, 9 p.m. (Wild+)

October 25 at Vancouver Canucks, 9 p.m. (Wild+)

October 27 at Utah Mammoth, 8 p.m. (Wild+)

October 29 vs. New York Islanders, 7 p.m. (Wild+)

Listen to the Wild

Wild fans can listen to all 84 regular season games on KFAN Radio.

Wild start 2-0 despite Brock Faber’s absence

Why you should care:

The Wild is off to a 2-0 start after a 3-1 win at the Nashville Predators to open the season, and a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins in the home opener at Grand Casino Arena. Wild defenseman Brock Faber remains out indefinitely, placed on injured reserve after having surgery for a skull fracture. There is no timetable for his return.