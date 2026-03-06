Minnesota Wild trade for Minnetonka native Bobby Brink

The Brief The Minnesota Wild are making moves ahead of Friday's trade deadline. The Wild announced they have acquired Minnetonka native Bobby Brink. The NHL trade deadline is 2 p.m. on Friday.



The Minnesota Wild have traded for Minnetonka native Bobby Brink.

Wild trade for MN native

What we know:

The Wild will acquire forward Bobby Brink from the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman David Jiricek, the Wild announced on Friday.

Brink, 24, hs recorded 26 points, three power-play goals and 90 shots on goal in 55 games this season. He's played in 201 games across four NHL seasons, all with the Flyers.

Wild's other trades

Dig deeper:

The Wild have also reportedly traded for Chicago Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno, according to reports. Now he'll be able to play with his brother, Marcus. It's unclear who the Wild are sending to Chicago.

The Wild will acquire defenseman Jeff Petry from the Florida Panthers for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the team announced on Thursday.

Here's a look at other trades the Wild have made before the NHL trade deadline:

Michael McCarron is also joining the Wild from the Nashville Predators for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft, the Wild announced on March 3.

The Wild traded Boris Katchouk to the Flyers for defenseman Roman Schmidt, the team announced March 1.

NHL trade deadline:

The NHL trade deadline is 2 p.m. on Friday.

Wild vs. Golden Knights

What's next:

The Minnesota Wild play the Vegas Golden Knights at 9 p.m. Friday.