Minnesota Vixen women's football team headed to championship game

The Minnesota Vixen are heading to the Women’s Football Alliance PRO National Championship game in Canton Ohio. They will face the Boston Renegades for the second straight year.

The Vixen not only seek revenge on the Renegades who defeated them for the title, they’re looking to make franchise history with their first-ever National Championship victory.

This is called a PRO level game – but the women do not get paid – actually they pay dues to play. So the women are determined and dedicated, putting their own money on the line to play the game they love.

The Vixen not only head to Canton hungry for a win, they come in with experience and momentum after beating the Cali War Saturday at Kulhman Field in Edina to advance capturing their second straight American Conference Championship.

The National Championship will be televised for the first time in league history on ESPN2 Sunday, July 10 at 1 p.m. central. FOX 9’s Dawn Mitchell has the story.