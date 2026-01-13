Minnesota Vikings want Brian Flores back as defensive coordinator in 2026

The Brief Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah wrapped up the 2025 season at a Tuesday news conference at TCO Performance Center. They say they want Brian Flores back as defensive coordinator, and are working aggressively to get there as he has interviewed for at least one head coaching job. Adofo-Mensah would not commit to J.J. McCarthy as the starting quarterback for the 2026 season.



Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah wrapped up the 2025 season with a news conference on Tuesday at TCO Performance Center.

O’Connell said the Vikings are working aggressively on bringing back Brian Flores as defensive coordinator for the 2026 season. Ultimately, that might not be up to them.

Brian Flores interviews with Ravens

What we know:

As O’Connell and Adofo-Mensah spoke Monday, Flores was interviewing for the Baltimore Ravens’ head coaching job. They recently parted ways with John Harbaugh.

Flores just finished his third season with O’Connell, and the Vikings had the No. 2 passing defense in the NFL, allowing just 158.5 yards per game. The defense had eight interceptions, and 49 sacks. Blake Cashman had a team-high 114 tackles, Dallas Turner had eight sacks and four forced fumbles. Andrew Van Ginkel had seven sacks, and Harrison Smiht, Byron Murphy Jr. and Josh Metellus combined for six interceptions.

Flores had a big say in the players on the defense, so losing him to a head coaching job would be a massive loss. O’Connell says he wants him to see through the full process.

"We’ve been really aggressive and Flo knows exactly how we feel about him. At the same time, we want to be really supportive. I think he’s more than deserving," O’Connell said. "We’re talking almost every day and just making sure he knows the intent of where we’re at to have him as our defensive coordinator. He’s kept no secrets about his desire to stay here, but I think it’s important he commits to going through this process and putting his best foot forward. Our No. 1 priority has been to get that thing done with him. I have a lot of confidence we’re going to be able to get something done."

Is J.J. McCarthy the franchise QB?

Why you should care:

The talk for most of the 2025 season surrounded J.J. McCarthy and if he can be the Vikings’ franchise quarterback. He was 6-4 in 10 starts, but his two biggest issues were staying healthy, and accuracy.

McCarthy missed five games with a high ankle sprain, one game in the concussion protocol, one game with a right hand fracture and left the finale against the Packers early. Adodo-Mensah was asked Tuesday if McCarthy is the 2026 starter. He didn’t commit to that.

"I want the Vikings to achieve our goals. One of those goals is to make playoff runs. I think he has the character and ability to be the person to do that for our organization. If I say that in 2026, that binds us into a certain area," Adofo-Mensah said. "We built this core to give yourselves multiple shots at it. That’s what we’re focused on."

O’Connell was asked if there will be a quarterback brought into compete with McCarthy in 2026.

"I was really encouraged by the type of football he started to play towards the second half of the season and finishing the way he did. We’re still looking at a quarterback who’s started 10 games out of a possible 34, he’s a guy that wants to be great," O’Connell said. "I think there has to be, I think that’s what makes everybody better in that room. I absolutely want a competitive situation."

Offensive line issues

Dig deeper:

Much of McCarthy’s struggles can be attributed to the Vikings having offensive line issues the entire season. The projected offensive line was Christian Darrisaw, Donovan Jackson, Ryan Kelly, Will Fries and Brian O’Neill. That unit played collectively together for one half, and a season total of 83 snaps.

Darrisaw was still working his way back from knee surgery, Jackson missed time after wrist surgery, Kelly suffered at least two concussions and O’Neill dealt with knee and ankle injuries.

"The lineup we thought we would have played 83 snaps together. That’s not what I expected," Adofo-Mensah said.