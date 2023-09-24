Vikings lose to L.A. Chargers 28-24, drop to 0-3 on season

article

The Minnesota Vikings are 0-3 after a 28-24 loss to the L.A. Chargers on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and less than a quarter of the way in, the 2023 season is at a crossroads.

The Vikings now have a steep hill to climb if they want to give themselves a chance at returning to the NFC Playoffs, something only 12 of 125 teams have done since 2007. Kevin O’Connell and company have nobody to blame but themselves after Sunday’s loss. They had not one, but two chances for the go-ahead touchdown in the last four minutes.

Trailing 28-24 late in the fourth quarter with the ball at the Chargers’ 2-yard line, the Vikings failed to get the go-ahead touchdown. Alexander Mattison was stopped twice for short gains, and two Kirk Cousins passes to Justin Jefferson fell incomplete for a turnover on downs.

Chargers’ coach Brandon Staley then did the Vikings a favor, getting stopped on a 4th-and-1 play at their own 24-yard line. The Vikings got the ball down to the 6-yard line, but Cousins’ pass to T.J. Hockenson at the goal line in the closing seconds was broken up and intercepted in the end zone to seal the game. The Vikings let a lot of time run on the clock, instead of spiking the ball, and looked rushed in the process.

The Vikings have a lot to fix on the offensive line and in the secondary after Sunday’s loss. Cousins was 24-of-36 for 304 yards and three touchdowns, despite being sacked four times and facing pressure much of the day. Alexander Mattison had 15 carries for a season-high 90 yards. The Vikings ran for 118 yards and averaged 6.6 yards per carry after coming into the game with the worst rushing offense in the NFL.

Justin Jefferson had five catches for 138 yards and his first touchdown of the season. K.J. Osborn had one catch for a 36-yard touchdown, and Josh Oliver had two catches for four yards and a score.

The Vikings’ secondary had no answers for Justin Herbert. He was 37-of-44 passing for 352 yards and two touchdowns, both on short throws to Donald Parham Jr. Allen had 16 catches for 192 yards, and had a 49-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams that gave the Chargers a 21-10 lead in the third quarter. Williams had seven catches for 121 yards and a score.

Herbert hit Joshua Palmer for a 40-yard touchdown to give the Chargers a 28-24 lead with 8:05 to play. Akayleb Evans as there for the interception and had his hands on it, but it deflected into the hands of Palmer for a back-breaking score.

The Vikings head to Carolina to face former teammate Adam Thielen and the Panthers next Sunday.