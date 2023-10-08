Vikings fall to 1-4 after 27-20 loss to Chiefs, Justin Jefferson exits injured

The Minnesota Vikings dropped to 1-4 on the season after a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and also might have lost their star receiver.

Justin Jefferson left the game midway through the fourth quarter, just before Kirk Cousins hit Alexander Mattison on a 9-yard touchdown to get the Vikings within one score. He went to the medical tent with a hamstring injury, came out to the sideline and spent the rest of the game with a towel over his head. Jefferson with a season-low three catches for 28 yards.

Jefferson came into the game tied for sixth in the NFL with 33 catches, and second in the league with 543 receiving yards.

As for the game, it was another day of self-inflicted mistakes for the Vikings in another loss. Josh Oliver fumbled on the first offensive play of the game, and the Chiefs turned it into a touchdown.

Kevin O’Connell burned a timeout in the third quarter because the offense couldn’t get set for a play. He later burned another timeout challenging a Travis Kelce catch. It could’ve been a Josh Metellus interception, but the catch stood. The drive ended with Pat Mahomes hitting Kelce, uncovered at the goal line, for a touchdown and 27-13 Chiefs lead with 2:45 left in the third quarter. On that same drive, Harrison Smith was flagged for pass interference on a 4th-and-1 play, a ball underthrown to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

O'Connell had to burn his final timeout in the fourth quarter when the Vikings' defense wasn't set.

The Vikings also had what looked like a fourth down conversion in the fourth quarter on a defensive penalty against Jordan Addison, but after a discussion, the officials picked up the flag for a turnover on downs. Addison finished with six catches for 64 yards, and a second quarter touchdown.

Cousins and the Vikings got the ball back with 1:07 to play down 27-20 for one last chance. They got down to the Kansas City 38-yard line with five seconds to play, but Cousins was sacked to end the game. He finished 29-of-47 for 284 yards and two touchdowns, but fell victim to nine dropped passes by receivers, three by star tight end T.J. Hockenson. Cousins was also sacked three times.

Mahomes was 31-of-41 for 281 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs went 9-of-15 on third down, while the Vikings went just 6-of-14. Kelce, without Taylor Swift in attendance, had 10 catches for 67 yards and a score despite leaving the game late in the first half with an injury. He returned in time for a third quarter touchdown.

Not only are the Vikings 1-4 on the season, they're 0-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium.