Vikings get walk-off field goal from Greg Joseph to beat Lions, 19-17

The Minnesota Vikings will never apologize for a win, but questions remain unanswered on offense after a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday in front of more than 66,000 fans at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Greg Joseph made a 54-yard walk-off field goal as the Vikings avoided what would’ve been a disastrous loss to the winless Lions. Detroit took the lead after Alexander Mattison, trying to run clock, fumbled on 3rd down and the Lions recovered deep in Minnesota territory with less than two minutes to play. Three plays later, D’Andre Swift scored un-touched from seven yards out. The Lions went for two and converted, taking a 17-16 lead with 37 seconds to play.

Kirk Cousins, who finished 25-of-34 for 275 yards and a touchdown, hit Adam Thielen twice to get the Vikings in range for Joseph, who missed from 55 yards out earlier in the fourth quarter. But he converted the walk-off kick, after missing a walk-off Week 2 at Atlanta, and the Vikings are 2-3.

Mattison had 153 total yards, including 113 on the ground, and the Vikings’ only touchdown of the day. He started in place of Dalvin Cook, who couldn’t play for the second time in three weeks due to an ankle injury. Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 124 yards, but only two catches in the second half.

The Vikings’ defense allowed 288 yards, but got two turnovers off Jared Goff, collected four sacks and limited the Lions to 3-of-11 on third down. Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter combined for a strip sack on Goff in the first quarter, and Eric Kendricks made a one-handed interception in the third quarter to end a potential Lions’ scoring drive.

The Vikings got four field goals, including the 54-yard walk-off, from Joseph. But it could’ve been a far less stressful afternoon with more aggressive play-calling. Minnesota started the second half with three 3-and-outs, and a Kirk Cousins interception that bounced off the helmet of KJ Osborn.

Minnesota had the ball with 41 seconds left in the first half and two timeouts, but Mike Zimmer opted to run the clock out. The decision, as well as the offense in the third quarter, had the fans at U.S. Bank Stadium booing.

Just as puzzling, Lions’ coach Dan Campbell opted to punt with 9:41 left in the fourth quarter, in Vikings’ territory, and with Detroit trailing 13-6.

In his first game back in 13 months, Anthony Barr played every defensive snap and finished with four tackles. The Vikings limited the Lions to three Austin Seibert field goals. Christian Darrisaw also made his 2021 debut, playing left tackle on the offensive line for the only touchdown of the game. He also got at least two series in the second half, and appears to be taking over for Rashod Hill.

It was anything but pretty, but it was a win the Vikings badly needed to avoid going 1-4 heading to Carolina next week. Instead, they’re 2-3 and can get back to .500 before their bye week with a win over the Panthers.

Zimmer has said multiple times this season he believes the 2021 Vikings are a good football team. Sunday, they played not to lose against an 0-4 team that had multiple starters out injured.