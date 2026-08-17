Minnesota Vikings vs. Baltimore Ravens: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings host the Baltimore Ravens for their second preseason game on Saturday. You can watch Saturday's game live on FOX 9 and streaming on FOX9.com and the FOX LOCAL mobile app. The Vikings on Monday placed Jamal Adams on season-ending IR. He suffered a right knee injury at the New York Giants.



The Minnesota Vikings have their lone preseason home game this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and you can watch it on FOX 9.

Vikings vs. Ravens: How to watch on FOX 9

Local perspective:

What: Vikings vs. Ravens, preseason Week 2

When: 12 p.m. kickoff

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

TV: FOX 9

STREAM: FOX9.com, FOX LOCAL app

The Vikings and Baltimore Ravens will meet in the second preseason game on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. It’s Minnesota’s lone home preseason game before opening the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the rival Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Tune into Vikings Gameday Live on FOX 9 from 11 a.m. to noon as the crew previews Saturday's preseason game. After the game, stay with FOX 9 for a Vikings Postgame Show.

Vikings host Ravens for joint practices

The backstory:

Before Saturday’s preseason game, the Ravens will visit TCO Performance Center in Eagan as the Vikings will host them for joint practices. The two teams will hold the workouts on Wednesday and Thursday, and that’s where a majority of the starting players for both sides will get their work in.

It’s the fourth time in five seasons under Kevin O’Connell that the Vikings are hosting joint practices before the regular season. The Vikings hosted the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals in 2023. They traveled for joint practices with the Cleveland Browns in 2024, and last year, they hosted the New England Patriots.

Vikings place Jamal Adams on IR

Why you should care:

The Vikings on Monday placed linebacker/safety Jamal Adams on injured reserve, ending his 2026 season after one preseason game. The Vikings signed Adams just before the start of training camp, and he had one tackle for loss on Saturday at the New York Giants. He went down with a non-contact right knee injury early in the second quarter of Saturday’s game, and after several minutes in the medical tent, was carted off to the locker room.

The Vikings on Monday signed cornerback Bryce Phillips to take his spot on the roster. The Vikings beat Giants 13-10. In his unofficial debut, Kyler Murray went 2-of-3 passing for 10 yards, and led the Vikings to a field goal. Their lone touchdown came on a Carson Wentz pass to Myles Price, a one-handed grab that had Justin Jefferson and the Vikings' sideline going crazy.

Minnesota Vikings 2026 preseason schedule

What's next:

The Vikings kicked off their 2026 preseason on Aug. 15 with a 13-10 win over the New York Giants.

Week 2: Aug. 22 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 3: Aug. 28 vs. Denver Broncos

Minnesota Vikings 2026 regular season schedule

Big picture view:

Here is the Vikings' 2026 regular season schedule in its entirety:

Week 1: Sept. 13 vs. Green Bay Packers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2: Sept. 20 at Chicago Bears, Noon (FOX 9)

Week 3: Sept. 27 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:05 p.m. (FOX 9)

Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. Miami Dolphins, 3:05 p.m. (FOX 9)

Week 5: Oct. 11 at New Orleans Saints, Noon (FOX 9)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Oct. 25 vs. Indianapolis Colts, Noon (CBS)

Week 8: Nov. 1 at Detroit Lions, Noon (FOX 9)

Week 9: Nov. 9 vs. Buffalo Bills, 7:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football, ESPN)

Week 10: Nov. 15 at Green Bay Packers, Noon (FOX 9)

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football, NBC)

Week 12: Nov. 29 vs. Atlanta Falcons, Noon (FOX 9)

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Carolina Panthers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 14: Dec. 10 at New England Patriots, 7:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football, Amazon Prime)

Week 15: Dec. 20 vs. Detroit Lions, 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football, NBC)

Week 16: TBD vs. Washington Commanders, (TV TBD)

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. New York Jets, Noon, (CBS)

Week 18: TBD vs. CHICAGO BEARS (TV TBD)

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