Minnesota Vikings hire Nolan Teasley as general manager

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The Brief The Minnesota Vikings have hired Nolan Teasley as their new general manager. Teasley comes from the Seattle Seahawks, where he helped the team win two Super Bowls. He will lead the Vikings’ football operations alongside Kevin O’Connell and Rob Brzezinski.



The Minnesota Vikings have picked a new leader for their football operations, bringing in a seasoned executive from one of the NFL’s most successful franchises.

Vikings announce Nolan Teasley as GM

What we know:

Nolan Teasley was named general manager for the Vikings after 13 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, including the last three as assistant general manager to John Schneider. Teasley played a key role in nine playoff runs, three Super Bowl appearances and two championships with Seattle—Super Bowl LX after the 2025 season and Super Bowl XLVIII following the 2013 season.

Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf said, "Nolan brings tremendous football acumen and a proven track record of success from the past 13 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He has a strong understanding of talent evaluation at both the collegiate and professional levels, significant experience with building a consistently competitive roster through the draft, free agency and trades, and he brings a disciplined, process-driven approach to the job. Putting Nolan together with Kevin O’Connell and Rob Brzezinski gives us three strong leaders with complementary skillsets."

Teasley will oversee all football operations, working closely with head coach Kevin O’Connell and executive Rob Brzezinski. He brings experience in roster construction, integrating analytics, and managing collaboration between scouting, research and coaching staff.

As assistant general manager in Seattle, Teasley helped lead the team’s draft process, evaluated talent from NFL rosters and practice squads and played a big part in player acquisition and team building.

Vikings Owner/Chairman Zygi Wilf said, "What really impressed us in our discussions with Nolan and with people around the league was his wide range of experience in football operations. Nolan understands schematics and player traits at a high level, and that knowledge earns him credibility with each coaching staff he’s been around. As an assistant general manager, he was involved in every aspect of the operation, so he knows what is required to build a championship team and a productive environment. We are confident this dynamic structure of Nolan, Kevin and Rob is the best outcome for the Minnesota Vikings."

Teasley’s background, vision for the Vikings

Why you should care:

Teasley’s arrival signals a new era for the Vikings, with leadership that’s been tested at the highest level of the NFL. His experience with the Seahawks included managing free agency, trades, and integrating analytics into team decisions. He started as an intern in 2013 and worked his way up, eventually overseeing pro personnel and the team’s year-round strategy for building a competitive roster.

Teasley said, "I am truly honored to join the Minnesota Vikings organization and grateful to the Wilf family for the opportunity to lead football operations for such a respected franchise. The Vikings have everything needed to compete at the highest level – a strong culture, great ownership, world-class facilities and an exceptional fan base. I look forward to working alongside Kevin O’Connell, Rob Brzezinski, our coaching staff, personnel department and the entire organization as we build a team Vikings fans can be proud of and one that competes for championships year after year."

A native of Ellensburg, Wash., Teasley played running back at Central Washington University and has a degree in public relations. He and his wife, Morgan, have four sons. Teasley’s experience includes scouting, coordinating free agent visits, monitoring NFL transactions and helping shape the Seahawks’ strategy for unrestricted and undrafted free agents.

What we don't know:

The Vikings have not announced specific changes to the roster or front office structure following Teasley’s hiring, and it’s unclear what immediate moves he will make as general manager.