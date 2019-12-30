Minnesota Vikings release 2020 opponents
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings head to New Orleans this weekend for their wild card match up against the Saints (remember the last time these teams faced off in the playoffs?), but that doesn't mean we can't look ahead to next season.
The Vikings’ released their opponents for the 2020 season Monday when they set out to (maybe?) defend their Super Bowl title.
The dates and times of the games will be released in April, but for now, we know the home and road matchups.
Home Opponents
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys
Road Opponents
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texas
Indianapolis Colts
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Seattle Seahawks