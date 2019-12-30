Minnesota Vikings release 2020 opponents

article

The Minnesota Vikings head to New Orleans this weekend for their wild card match up against the Saints (remember the last time these teams faced off in the playoffs?), but that doesn't mean we can't look ahead to next season.

The Vikings’ released their opponents for the 2020 season Monday when they set out to (maybe?) defend their Super Bowl title.

The dates and times of the games will be released in April, but for now, we know the home and road matchups.

Home Opponents

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Advertisement

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys

Road Opponents

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texas

Indianapolis Colts

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seattle Seahawks