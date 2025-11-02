Minnesota Vikings inactives: Darrisaw, O'Neil, and Van Ginkel return on Sunday

article

The Vikings will be the healthiest they've been all season as the team heads to Detroit to face the Lions.

Vikings inactives

Who's out:

The Vikings will be without: cornerback Jeff Okudah, fullback C.J. Ham, linebacker Austin Keys, offensive tackle Walter Rouse, tight end Josh Oliver, tight end Ben Sims, and defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.

The Lions will be without running back Craig Reynolds, safety Kerby Joseph, safety Jammie Robinson, safety Erick Hallett II, and defensive linemen Quinton Jefferson and Mekhi Wingo.

Who's active?:

That means that the Vikings will have offensive linemen Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill available for Sunday's game. Andrew Van Ginkel will return to the field. J.J. McCarthy will also make his first start at quarterback since getting injured in Week 2.

Big picture view:

Offensive line injuries have hamstrung the Vikings this season. The team has allowed 28 sacks this year, the third most in the league, and the Vikings have played one fewer game than the two leaders in sacks – the Titans and Jets. Darrisaw, when healthy, is one of the best tackles in the league, but has been banged up this year.

Darrisaw missed two games to start the year, then left last week's Thursday night game against the Chargers early after suffering a knee injury. O'Neill has also been dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of two games, including the Chargers game. The increased pressure has resulted in the Vikings losing McCarthy for five games and now backup Carson Wentz for the season.

On the other side of the ball, Van Ginkel, one of the team's best pass rushers, will play his third game of the year on Sunday, after missing the last four games with a neck injury.