Vikings take Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson with No. 24 pick in NFL Draft

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings took Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson with the No. 24 pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night. Jackson started 31 games for the Buckeyes at left guard. Jackson was a three-year starter at Ohio State and helped lead the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff national championship.



The Minnesota Vikings entered the NFL Draft with four selections. Thursday night in the first round, the Vikings selected Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson with the No. 24 overall pick.

Who is Donovan Jackson?

What we know:

Jackson was a three-year starter at Ohio State and helped lead the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff national championship this past season. He made 31 career starts at left guard. He was a five-star recruit out of high school, played 13 games as a freshman at Ohio State as a reserve and started every game his last three seasons.

He was a Second Team All-American this season for the Buckeyes, and a First Team All-Big Ten pick.

What the selection means

Why you should care:

The Vikings continue to add beef to the offensive line as Jackson now joins center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries as new additions. The Vikings parted ways with Garrett Bradbury, a former first round pick, and Ed Ingram, a former second round pick, in the offseason. Jackson could be in line to be the starter at left guard for the Vikings, with Dalton Risner a free agent.

Their focus is clearly on protecting J.J. McCarthy after Sam Darnold was sacked 48 times last season.

What's ahead in the NFL Draft

Timeline:

The Vikings do not have a second round pick in the NFL Draft. They are next on the clock with the No. 97 pick, the last selection of the third round.