Dan Bailey misses 4 kicks, Vikings lose at Tampa Bay 26-14

article

The Minnesota Vikings found an all too familiar way to lose a game in a huge spot Sunday at Tampa: The kicker.

Dan Bailey missed an extra point and three field goals, Kirk Cousins was sacked six times and the Vikings committed untimely penalties at the end of the first half in a 26-14 loss to the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The loss puts the Vikings at 6-7 on the season, and with three games left, they need to win out to have any chance at the NFC Playoffs.

After missing an extra point on the Vikings’ first touchdown, Bailey missed field goals from 46, 54 and 36 yards out. If he makes all four kicks, Minnesota would’ve had a lead in the fourth quarter.

Cousins finished 24-of-37 for 225 yards, a touchdown to Irv Smith Jr. and a season-high 41 rushing yards despite facing heavy pressure most of the game. The Buccaneers’ entered the day the No. 1 rushing defense in the NFL, and the Vikings ran for 162 yards They were led by Dalvin Cook’s 102 yards and a touchdown. Smith finished with four catches for 63 yards.

Tom Brady finished 15-of-23 for 196 yards and touchdowns to Scotty Miller and Rob Gronkowski. Without Eric Kendricks, the Vikings held Tampa Bay to 303 total yards.

The Vikings were also hurt by three key defensive penalties that Tampa Bay scored 10 points off near the end of the first half. Harrison Smith was flagged for a helmet-to-helmet hit, then Jeff Gladney was flagged for pass interference during an interception. Ronald Jones turned it into a touchdown. Brady then tried to hit Gronkowski on a Hail Mary at the end of the half, and the Vikings were flagged for pass interference. The Buccaneers got a field goal out of it to lead 17-6 at the half.

Advertisement

Kicking was ultimately the difference in the game, with Bailey going 0-for-4 and Ryan Succup making both of his field goals, and going 2-for-3 on extra points.

The Vikings now face the Bears, Saints and Lions in their final three games and need to win all three to have a chance at the postseason. Self-inflicted wounds at crucial times in big games are nothing new for the Vikings’ franchise.