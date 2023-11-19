Vikings commit 3 turnovers in 21-20 loss to Broncos, win streak ends at 5

article

The Minnesota Vikings win streak came to an end at five games after a 21-20 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football, and they have nobody to blame but themselves.

The Vikings turned the ball over three times, and a defense that kept the Broncos out of the end zone most of the night melted down on its final possession. The Vikings led 20-15 with 3:17 to play, but Russell Wilson drove the Broncos down the field and hit Courtland Sutton for the game-winning touchdown from 15 yards out with 1:03 to play. Sutton beat Mekhi Blackmon in coverage.

Joshua Dobbs was 20-of-32 for 221 yards and one touchdown, and ran eight times for 21 yards and a score, but was also intercepted and lost a fumble. Alexander Mattison also lost a fumble, and the Broncos turned those three takeaways into nine points. Mattison's fumble came as the Vikings were driving in Denver territory late in the third quarter, and a touchdown would've made it a two-score game lead.

Dobbs became the first Vikings’ quarterback to throw and run for a touchdown in three straight games since Daunte Culpepper in 2002. Dobbs accounted for 243 yards, but lost a fumble in the first quarter and was intercepted early in the fourth quarter on a play where he was hit as he threw.

Dobbs and the Vikings had one last chance with 63 seconds to play and three timeouts to get Greg Joseph in range for a game-winning field goal, but went backwards after a penalty for intentional grounding. Facing a 4th-and-25, Dobbs’ pass over the middle fell incomplete, sealing a win for the Broncos.

The Vikings ran for a season-high 175 yards and averaged nearly five yards per carry, but giving away the football cost them their seventh win of the season. The Vikings are fifth-worst in the NFL with a minus-6 turnover margin. Their nine interceptions are 13th in the NFL, they’re eighth with 15 fumbles and second-worst in the league with 20 giveaways. In their five losses this season, the Vikings have lost the turnover battle 13-2.

Minnesota falls to 6-5, and the Detroit Lions have firm control of the NFC North Division after beating the Chicago Bears on Sunday to improve to 8-2. Minnesota’s defense allowed 295 total yards, just 13 first downs and held the Broncos to 2-for-11 on third down, but the only touchdown they allowed all night was the difference.

The Vikings host the Bears next week on Monday Night Football, and the hope is that night marks the return of star receiver Justin Jefferson.