Minnesota United star Emanuel Reynoso suspended without pay by MLS

Major League Soccer officials announced on Friday that Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso has been suspended without pay for failure to report to preseason training.

The Loons have been doing preseason workouts for a month, including a stretch in Florida, and Reynoso has been nowhere to be found. Minnesota United officials didn’t release any further details on the matter. Team officials said leading into the preseason he was away due to personal reasons back home in Argentina.

Reynoso is one of Minnesota United’s top offensive players, and earned a spot in the MLS All-Star Game last year.

Back in December of 2021, Reynoso was accused of assaulting a boy with a gun in Argentina. According to a newspaper report at the time, he allegedly attacked a boy with the butt of a pistol. It’s not clear if Reynoso’s current personal issues are connected to this incident. Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath has said they expect Reynoso to return soon, but it has yet to happen.

Reynoso, 26, came to the Loons in August of 2020 after playing for three seasons with Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He set a MLS playoff record with three assists in consecutive playoff games in 2020 as Minnesota United reached with the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Reynoso helped lead Minnesota United to the MLS Playoffs for the third straight season in 2021, after the Loons got off to an 0-4 start. Minnesota United’s season ended in a first round playoff loss at the Portland Timbers. Reynoso went back home to his native Argentina for the offseason after the loss.

Reynoso started 28 games for the Loons in 2021, recording five goals and 10 assists.

The Loons are in California this weekend for three exhibitions, without Reynoso. They open the 2023 season on Feb. 25 at FC Dallas.