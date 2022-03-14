Minnesota United keeper Dayne St. Clair named MLS Player of the Week

article

Minnesota United earned a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls Sunday night for its first win of the 2022 season, and Dayne St. Clair was recognized by Major League Soccer for his clean sheet.

St. Clair, thrust into the starting goalkeeper role with Tyler Miller a late scratch, was named the MLS Player of the Week. St. Clair made eight saves, including a stop on a Patryk Klimala penalty kick in the 14th minute, in the Loons’ victory. St. Clair has not allowed a goal in four career penalty kick attempts.

"It’s another example that we always say to the players, you never know when it’s going to turn for you. You never know. Sometimes people can feel unwell and you get the opportunity. What he has done is he’s got his down, he’s trained really, really well," Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath said after the win. [Stuart Kerr] has done a really great job keeping him focused on what’s about. Obviously, he’s very frustrated at the minute, and I get that. The World Cup around the corner, it’s looking like Canada are going to go there so he’s desperate to be playing. But the one thing, as he proved, I said to him, you know what happens in football, it can change like a flick of the switch, and suddenly he’s got an opportunity and he’s taken it today."

St. Clair also made key saves in the 46th minute, 56th minute and a diving save in the 84th minute to help preserve Minnesota United’s win. He kept the Loons in the game, while Luis Amarilla got the game-winning goal in the 51st minute.

"Opportunities like this don’t come often. I want to be a starter for this team, in this league. I know that when I get an opportunity like this I got to take it, similar to how I did it two years ago," St. Clair said.

St. Clair is the first Loons’ player to win MLS Player of the Week honors since Kevin Molino in 2020. The Loons (1-0-2) are back at Allianz Field Saturday night, hosting the San Jose Earthquakes.