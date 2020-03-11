Minnesota United home opener on as scheduled despite Coronavirus

article

Officials with Minnesota United FC said Wednesday that despite concerns over the Coronavirus pandemic across the country, their home opener set for Sunday will go on as scheduled at Allianz Field.

The Loons will host the New York Red Bulls Sunday afternoon in what’s expected to be a sellout crowd in St. Paul, with Minnesota United off to a 2-0 start. It’s the beginning of a four-game home stand for the Loons.

In a statement, officials said “Minnesota United’s main priority is the safety, health and well-being of our fans, players and staff. We are monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely, partnering with Major League Soccer and our local health officials, adhering to the Centers for Disease Control guidance, and communicating with other sports organizations in our area to help ensure a safe environment in our stadium at our home opener on Sunday, March 15 and throughout the rest of our season at Allianz Field. Given all inputs to date, our home opener will be played as scheduled.”

Team officials said they will expand sanitation measures to ensure the safety of everyone at Allianz Field on Sunday. That includes extra hand sanitizers throughout the stadium, extra restroom signage for washing hands and deep cleaning throughout the stadium before, during and after games.

The Loons held their first training session of the season at Allianz Field on Tuesday ahead of Sunday’s match. They lost just one regular season home match last year, before losing their first home playoff game.

They made the decision despite several sports and organizations banning fans from their venues, starting Wednesday, due to Coronavirus concerns.