Minnesota United defender suspended, fined for performance-enhancing substance

Major League Soccer suspended and fined Minnesota United defender Brent Kallman after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance, the team announced Thursday.

Kallman is suspended for 10 MLS games and has been fined 20 percent of his salary for violating the MLS Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health and Policy.

His suspension starts immediately, meaning he will miss the Loon’s four remaining MLS regular season matches, as well as any playoff matches. Any remaining games will be served during the 2020 MLS regular season.

During his suspension, Kallman is banned from participating in team trainings or using team facilities during the regular season or playoffs. He will not be allowed to participate in tournaments, friendlies or scrimmages and cannot attend team events or appearances.

The United play the Portland Timbers Sunday at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon.


