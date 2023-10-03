Royce Lewis, Pablo Lopez end Twins 18-game playoff skid with 3-1 win over Blue Jays

article

Royce Lewis’s hamstring is just fine, and the Minnesota Twins’ postseason losing streak is over at 18 games.

Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, made history Tuesday as the Twins opened the American League Wild Card Playoffs with a 3-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in front of a near sellout crowd at Target Field. Lewis hit a pair of home runs, including a two-run shot to left in his first career playoff at-bat.

He became the first Twins’ player since Gary Gaetti in the 1987 American League Championship Series to have a multi-home run game in his first playoff game. He’s just the third player to do so in Major League Baseball history, and first since Evan Longoria in 2008.

Lewis was one of the few Twins’ players in pregame introductions to hype up the crowd, then sent a laser over the left field wall in the first inning to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead. He added a solo blast to right center in the third for a 3-0 lead. He was put at the designated hitter spot for Game 1 against the Blue Jays as he works his way back from a hamstring injury, and wasn’t sure 24 hours before the game if he would play.

Both he and Carlos Correa were put on the Wild Card roster, while Byron Buxton was not.

Lewis’s bat was enough for Pablo Lopez, who went 5 2/3 innings and allowed just one run on five hits while striking out three and walking two. He had 62 of his 93 pitches go for strikes, and left to a well-deserved standing ovation with two out in the sixth after Kevin Kiermayer lined a single to center, scoring Bo Bichette.

Michael A. Taylor made a great catch at the wall to end the sixth inning with the tying run at first. Caleb Thielbar took care of the seventh, Griffin Jax did his job in the eight and Jhoan Duran got two strikeouts and a groundout in the ninth to end the longest playoff losing streak in North American sports history. It's Minnesota's first playoff win since 2004.

The Twins lead the Blue Jays 1-0 in the best-of-three series, and can close it out with a win on Wednesday.