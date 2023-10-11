Twins' season ends in 3-2 loss to Astros in Game 4 of ALDS

article

The Minnesota Twins season is over after a 3-2 loss to the Houston Astros Wednesday night in Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Target Field. The Twins lost the series 3-1.

With more than 40,000 fans on their feet most of the night, the Twins’ offense produced only two solo home runs, and a pitching-by-committee approach did not work for Rocco Baldelli. Minnesota’s offense consisted of a Royce Lewis solo homer in the bottom of the first, and an Edoard Julien solo shot in the bottom of the sixth to get the Twins within 3-2.

For Lewis, it was his fourth career postseason home run. That ties him in Twins’ franchise history with Greg Gagne, and he’s just one behind Kirby Puckett. It was the Twins’ bottom half of the lineup that failed them. The Twins’ five through nine hitters (Max Kepler, Carlos Correa, Ryan Jeffers, Willi Castro, Donovan Solano, Michael A. Taylor and a pinch-hitting Byron Buxton) went a combined 0-for-19 with 11 strikeouts.

Michael Brantley got the Astros tied in the second with a solo homer to right field. Jose Abreu’s two-run homer to right center off Caleb Thielbar in the fourth was the difference. The 424-foot blast was his third homer in two days.

Baldelli’s pitching approach changed in an elimination game, and it backfired. Joe Ryan was pulled after giving up one run over two innings and just 26 pitches. Thielbar followed Brock Stewart, and Abreu sent a knee-high fastball to the bleachers. Chris Paddack, Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran followed with scoreless efforts in relief.

It was the Twins’ offense that let them down for the second straight night. They scored just one run in Game 3 on only three hits, and never had any real traffic on the bases to stress Astros’ pitchers. Jose Urquidy, who entered the night with an earned run average north of 5, allowed two runs on three hits over 5 2/3 innings. The Twins shattered the major league record for strikeouts in the regular season, and they struck out 14 times in Game 4. Seven of the last eight Twins' outs came via strikeout, including former Twin Ryan Pressly striking out Jorge Polanco, Lewis and Kepler in the ninth.

Minnesota’s season is over after winning its third AL Central title in five seasons, and sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Playoffs. The Astros move on and will face the Texas Rangers for the American League pennant.