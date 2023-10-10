Twins face elimination after 9-1 ALDS Game 3 loss to Astros

The Minnesota Twins season is on the line Wednesday at Target Field after a 9-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Tuesday in Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

The Astros take a 2-1 lead, and can close out the best-of-five series with a win in Game 4. The Twins need a win to extend their season to a Game 5 in Houston on Friday and give themselves their first chance at an American League Championship Series appearance since 2002.

Matt Wallner #38 of the Minnesota Twins reacts after drawing a walk in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros during Game Three of the Division Series at Target Field on October 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ((Photo by David Berding/Getty Images))

Game 3 was a rough day for Sonny Gray, and the Twins’ bats were largely non-existent in front of more than 41,000 fans at Target Field. Gray allowed five runs, four earned over four-plus innings while striking out six and walking one. The Astros wasted no time, getting four runs before the Twins ever got to the plate. Kyle Tucker singled to center to score Jose Altuve, and Jose Abreu launched a three-run blast to left off Gray for an early 4-0 lead. It was the first of two homers on the night for Abreu.

Abreu's homer came after a Yordan Alvarez ground ball that could've been a double play got past Alex Kirilloff at first. It might have been an inning-ending double play with only one run allowed.

Alex Bregman led off the fifth with a solo homer to left, and added an RBI single in the sixth, scoring Jeremy Pena. The Astros added three in the ninth, with homers from Alvarez and Abreu.

The Twins managed just one hit through five innings before Carlos Correa led off the sixth with a single. But the Twins can’t say they didn’t have their chances. With two runners on and one out in the first, Royce Lewis and Correa both struck out. With two runners on in the third, Jorge Polanco struck out, and Max Kepler and Lewis both flew out to end the threat.

With the bases loaded and one out in the fifth, Kepler and Lewis both struck out to end the threat. They finally got on the board in the sixth as Correa scored on Willi Castro’s single to right. The inning ended with Ryan Jeffers grounding into a back-breaking 6-4-3 double play.

The Twins managed just three hits, left eight on base and were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. They struck out 14 times.