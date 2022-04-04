Minnesota Twins to make decision on April 7 home opener by Wednesday

article

The Minnesota Twins are wrapping up a modified Spring Training in Fort Myers, Fla., and will soon head north to start the 2022 regular season.

The team, coming off a frustrating 2021 season that ended with a 73-89 record and last place finish in the American League Central Division, has made a splash in free agency. The Twins signed starting pitchers Sonny Gray and Chris Archer, but the biggest splash was landing the best shortstop in baseball, Carlos Correa.

The Twins are likely to have a sellout crowd for the 2022 home opener against the Seattle Mariners at Target Field. But will it happen Thursday? The current forecast calls for Opening Day to be a high of 40 degrees with a 65 percent chance of rain and/or snow. Not exactly ideal baseball weather for a 3:10 p.m. first pitch. If it's dry, the Twins and Mariners will play.

Twins officials said Monday any decision on moving the home opener will be made at least 24 hours in advance. Major League Baseball has off days built in for the day after Opening Day if games need to be postponed for weather reasons.

The forecast Friday calls for a high of about 42 degrees, so it will still be cold, but it’s at least expected to be dry. When Opening Day does happen, Joe Ryan will be getting the start on the mound for the Twins. April baseball is always a gamble at Target Field, but the Twins have 12 home games scheduled for the month of April against the Mariners, Dodgers, White Sox and Tigers.

Expect the Twins to make announcement on Thursday's game as early as Tuesday, but no later than Wednesday afternoon.