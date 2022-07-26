Minnesota Twin activate Miguel Sano from 60-day injured list

article

Miguel Sano hasn’t played for the Minnesota Twins since April 30, but that will likely change Tuesday night as they open a two-game interleague series at Milwaukee.

The Twins announced on Tuesday they've activated Sano from the 60-day injured list. He’s been out since having surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee. When he went down injured, he was hitting .093 with one home run and three RBI in 17 games. He suffered the injury celebrating a walk-off win against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, and has missed the last 75 games.

Sano just finished a rehab assignment with 12 games combined at the Florida Complex League and the St. Paul Saints. He hit .333 with three doubles, five homers, 11 RBI, six walks, scored eight runs and had .422 on-base percentage.

The Twins, in corresponding moves made Monday, they optioned outfielder Gilberto Celestino to the St. Paul Saints, and sent pitcher Danny Coloumbe to the 60-day injured list.

The Twins came out of the All-Star break with a two-game series sweep at Detroit, and with a 52-44 record, have a 3.5-game lead in the American League Central Division over the Cleveland Guardians. The Chicago White Sox are also within striking distance, four games behind.