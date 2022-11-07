Minnesota Twins SS Carlos Correa opts out of contact, officially becomes free agent

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa officially entered Major League Baseball free agency on Monday.

Correa had five days after the end of the World Series to opt out of his contract with the Twins. He signed a three-year, $105 million deal with Minnesota during Spring Training last year that included opt-out clauses after each season.

According to the MLB Players’ Association, Correa was one of nine players to enter free agency on Monday. Correa played in 136 games this season, hitting .291 with 22 homers, 24 doubles, 64 RBI and scored 70 runs. Correa also had a .467 slugging percentage.

Correa took home five honors from the Twins Diamond Awards, including Team MVP. Those honors will officially be celebrated next January.

After the last Twins’ home game, Correa talked about his potential future with the Twins. He’s interested in staying, but they’ll need to pay up.

"When I go out to the mall and when I go to the Dior store, when I see something I want, I get it," Correa said. "I ask how much it costs and I buy. So if you really want something you just go get it. I'm the product here and if they want my product, they just got to come get it."