Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa won’t play in World Baseball Classic

Many of the best baseball players in the world will be playing in the World Baseball Classic next month, but Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa will not be one of them.

Correa and the Twins agreed Monday that he will not play for team Puerto Rico, but it is not for medical reasons. Correa’s wife, Daniella, is due with the couple’s second child on March 11. The World Baseball Classic starts March 8 and goes through March 22.

Correa signed a six year, $200 million contract on Jan. 11 to come back to the Twins after opting out of his original contract with Minnesota and becoming a free agent. Correa had agreements in place with the San Francisco Giants (13 years, $350 million) and New York Mets (12 years, $315 million) before both fell through due to medical concerns after physicals.

The Twins never stopped communicating with the star shortstop, and now he’s in Minnesota for at least six years, and as many as 10.

Correa hit .291 with 22 home runs, 24 doubles, 64 RBI and played in 136 games last season for the Twins.