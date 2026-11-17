The Brief Catcher Ryan Jeffers is staying with the Minnesota Twins for the 2027 season after accepting the team's qualifying offer on Tuesday. Jeffers is signing a one-year deal, reportedly worth $23 milion. Jeffers, 29, hit .256 with 14 home runs and 56 RBI in 92 games last season. He's been with the Twins his entire career.





The Twins are keeping catcher Ryan Jeffers in Minnesota for the 2027 season.

Twins keep catcher Ryan Jeffers

What we know:

The Minnesota Twins announced on Nov. 17 that catcher Ryan Jeffers accepted the club's qualifying offer. The team said he will remain with Minnesota on a one-year contract through the 2027 season.

What we don't know:

If Major League Baseball will have a season in 2027. League owners and the MLB Players' Association are negotiating as the current collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1, 2026.

Local perspective:

Jeffers has spent his entire major league career with the Twins. The Raleigh, North Carolina native was drafted by the Twins in the second round with the 59th overall pick in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of North Carolina-Wilmington.

Jeffers brings steady offensive numbers

By the numbers:

In 92 games last season, Jeffers hit .256 and went 81-for-317 with 19 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs. He also drove in 56 runs, scored 49 times, drew 46 walks and finished with a .353 on-base percentage and an .814 OPS.

Among primary catchers with at least 350 plate appearances, Jeffers finished third in OPS+ at 127.6, fifth in OPS and on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging percentage at .461.

Since the start of 2023, the Twins said Jeffers ranks fifth among primary catchers with at least 1,500 plate appearances in on-base percentage at .342.

The backstory:

Across 607 games with Minnesota, Jeffers has hit .242, going 473-for-1955 with 102 doubles, six triples and 82 home runs, according to the Twins. The team said he has also driven in 279 runs, scored 256 times and drawn 211 walks.

His career numbers with the Twins include a .327 on-base percentage, a .426 slugging percentage and a .753 OPS, according to the team.