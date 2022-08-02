Minnesota Twins acquire Orioles closer Jorge Lopez before MLB trade deadline

article

The Minnesota Twins have made a move to add a quality arm to their bullpen ahead of Major League Baseball’s non-waiver trade deadline at 5 p.m. Tuesday

The Twins announced Tuesday morning they’ve acquired right handed pitcher Jorge Lopez from the Baltimore Orioles for four minor league prospects. They include Yennier Cano, Cade Povich, Juan Rojas and Juan Nunez.

Lopez was an American League All-Star with the Orioles last month and is 4-6 on the season with a 1.68 earned run average. He has recorded 19 saves in 23 opportunities, and has 54 strikeouts and 17 walks in 48 1/3 innings pitched. He also has given up just three home runs this season, and opponents are hitting just .174 off him.

Lopez is in his seventh major league season and has previously pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers and Kansas City Royals before the Orioles. Team officials say Lopez will wear No. 48 and will be in uniform at Target Field Tuesday night.

The Twins got a walk-off win over the Detroit Tigers Monday night on Gio Urshela’s two-run homer to dead center field in the 10th inning. It was a win they had to have, with the Cleveland Guardians also winning, to maintain a one-game lead in the American League Central Division.

The Twins badly needed help in the bullpen, and they got it with Lopez. They might not be done, either. They have until 5 p.m. to make more moves, and the consensus is they need to add a starting pitcher, and possibly another reliever.