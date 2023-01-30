Timberwolves fall to Kings 118-111 in OT, win streak ends at 3

article

With Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Minnesota Timberwolves need other players to rise to the occasion.

Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert did their part Monday night against the Sacramento Kings, but turnovers and missed free throws cost the Wolves in a 118-111 loss in overtime at Target Center, snapping a three-game win streak. Edwards had 33 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Gobert had 19 points and 14 rebounds.

The Timberwolves committed 18 turnovers and shot 13-of-25 at the free-throw line as they finished the month of January 11-5. Despite big nights offensively, both Edwards and Gobert had turnovers at crucial times. Edwards finished with six for the game, and Gobert had three.

"We didn’t have a very clean or good performance. I thought we gave ourselves chances to win that game. I thought some old habits bit us in the ass tonight with the turnovers. Every time we were able to build momentum, I thought we shot ourselves in the foot with turnovers or bad shots," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said after the loss.

Jaylen Nowell added 14 points off the bench. After Jaden McDaniels hit a 3-pointer with 12.8 seconds to play to force overtime, the Timberwolves got out-scored 15-8 in the extra session.

"At the end it was the battle of the least mistakes, we kind of made a lot," guard D'Angelo Russell said. "We’re going to turn the ball over at times, it’s just when we turn them over becomes real valuable. It was a little bit all over the place at a vital point in the game when we need to execute and everything needs to be as tight as possible."

The Kings got the win despite shooting just 9-of-30 from the perimeter. De’Aaron Fox was their star with 32 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Timberwolves are 27-26 on the season and were fifth in the Western Conference heading into the night, and dropped to ninth after the loss. Their seven-game home stand continues against the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night.