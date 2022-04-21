Timberwolves blow 27-point lead in 104-95 Game 3 loss to Grizzlies

article

A sellout crowd created an electric atmosphere at Target Center Thursday night, but the Minnesota Timberwolves couldn’t deliver on their home court in a 104-95 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The home court advantage they once had after winning Game 1 in Memphis is now gone.

The Timberwolves now trail in the best-of-seven series 2-1, and face the possibility of an early playoff exit if they can't even the series in Game 4 Saturday night.

The Timberwolves scored the game’s first 11 points and raced out to a 32-18 lead. They had a 51-29 lead in the second quarter before the Grizzlies closed the half on a 15-0 run to make it a game. They led by as many as 27 points in the game and led by 23 with three minutes to play in the third quarter. Memphis closed the game on a 50-13 run. The Grizzlies answered with the first 16 points of the fourth quarter to tie the game 83-83.

The Timberwolves scored on 21 of their first 26 possessions of the first half. They finished the half scoring on just two of their final 20 possessions. They scored just 44 points in the second half.

Apple Valley native Tyus Jones gave Memphis its first lead of the night with less than seven minutes to play. The Grizzlies out-scored the Timberwolves 37-12 in the fourth quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns again struggled for the Timberwolves, scoring just eight points, taking only four shots from the field in 33 minutes. D’Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 22 points on 9-of-21 shooting, including 4-of-8 from the perimeter, and added five rebounds and eight assists.

Anthony Edwards added 19 points, and Patrick Beverley scored 14 points. Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 26 points. Brandon Clarke added 20 points.

Advertisement

Quite simply, the Timberwolves had a meltdown in the second half with a comfortable lead, and never recovered as the Grizzlies stormed back. The Timberwolves host the Grizzlies Saturday night at Target Center for Game 4, needing a win to avoid an elimination Game 5 in Memphis.