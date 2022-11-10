Minnesota Timberwolves' Russell doesn't check-in, leaves team to play 4-on-5

After trading for All-Star center Rudy Gobert in the offseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves went into the 2022-23 season with high hopes throughout its fan base to remain routinely competitive and make a playoff run.

Starting the season with a record of 5-7, the Timberwolves have struggled to meet many fans’ expectations, who at times have questioned both team chemistry and effort.

Both complaints came to a head Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns when Minnesota point guard D’Angelo Russell inexplicably failed to check-in to the game after a free throw attempt.

The result left his Timberwolves teammates to play four-on-five, against a team that made the NBA Finals last season.

Following the 129-117 loss, both coach Chris Finch and Russell were unable to explain the error to reporters that asked whether the gaffe was miscommunication or a mental error.

The Timberwolves play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Nov. 11, at 8:30 p.m. – an opponent that knocked them out of the playoffs last year.