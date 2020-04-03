Minnesota Lynx, WNBA season start postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic

article

The Minnesota Lynx will most likely have a season at some point, but they won’t be starting in the middle of May.

The WNBA announced Friday that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the start of the season is postponed until further notice. That means the Lynx’s season opener at the Chicago Sky set for May 15, and the home opener against the Indiana Fever two days later are on hold.

“While the league continues to use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats, our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employees,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. “We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to our players, fans and all of those in the community impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and are grateful to those selfless health care workers and first responders who work tirelessly on the front lines.

Officials with the Lynx also released a statement on Friday, backing the WNBA’s decision as the Coronavirus pandemic has sports across the globe shut down.

“The Lynx fully support the WNBA’s decision today to postpone the start of the upcoming WNBA season. The safety of our fans, players and staff is of the utmost importance. Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by the pandemic and we thank those who are working tirelessly to fight the coronavirus,” the statement reads.

One event that will go on, but with modifications, is the April 17 WNBA Draft. The Lynx have the No. 6 and No. 16 overall picks in the draft, which will be done virtually.