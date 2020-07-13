Minnesota Lynx open WNBA season July 26 against Connecticut Sun

article

The Minnesota Lynx are down at the WNBA bubble at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., getting ready for what they hope is a 22-game season, plus the playoffs.

The Lynx learned Monday they’ll open the WNBA season against the Connecticut Sun at 11 a.m. on July 26. The game will be broadcast on ESPN as part of the league’s opening weekend.

All 12 WNBA teams will play a 22-game regular season. The Lynx will have eight of their 22 regular season games on national television, including one on ESPN2 and five on CBS Sports Network.

The Lynx and other WNBA teams will take the league’s opening weekend, game and player outfitting will be designed to highlight and raise awareness for Black Lives Matter, honoring victims of racism, social injustice and police brutality. Several athletes and leagues have taken various measures to raise awareness for social issues in the wake of the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

All WNBA teams, players and team staff will be under strict Covid-19 protocols while in the league’s bubble in Bradenton, Fla.

The Lynx finished 18-16 last year as Napheesa Collier won the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year Award.