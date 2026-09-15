Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun: How to watch the Sept. 20 game on FOX 9+

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The Brief The Minnesota Lynx Sept. 20 game against the Connecticut Sun will air on FOX 9+, the final local broadcast of the 2026 regular season. The move comes after Victory+ announced it was shutting down operations. Tip-off is set for noon Sunday in Connecticut as the Lynx continue to chase the No. 1 seed in the WNBA Playoffs.



The Minnesota Lynx have locked in FOX 9+ as the home for their final local broadcast of the 2026 regular season, giving fans free access to the game following the shutdown of Victory+.

Lynx land on FOX 9+ for final local broadcast

What we know:

Fans can watch the Lynx take on the Connecticut Sun on Sept. 20 at noon on FOX 9+, a free broadcast station that reaches nearly two million homes across the Twin Cities region.

The partnership came together quickly after Victory+ announced it was ceasing operations, according to the team.

"In response to Victory+'s announcement that it was ceasing operations, our immediate priority was finding a strong solution that would ensure our fans continue to have free, reliable access to Lynx games," said Carley Knox, Lynx President of Business Operations. "We're pleased to partner with FOX 9+, a long-time supporter of the Minnesota Lynx, and provide complimentary access to our final local broadcast of the regular season."

Where to find FOX 9+

What you can do:

FOX 9+ requires no subscription or fees and is an extension of FOX 9. Viewers can find it on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803 and over-the-air channel 9.2.

The Lynx's road to the finish line

The backstory:

The Lynx currently sit atop the WNBA standings with a 31-9 record, but are still seeking the No. 1 seed in the WNBA Playoffs. Before the Sept. 20 match-up against Connecticut, Minnesota will first return from the FIBA World Cup break on Sept. 18 against the New York Liberty at Target Center at 6:30 p.m.