Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier sidelined with ankle injury

The Brief Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier was named the WNBA's Western Conference Player of the Month for July on Monday. Team officials also said Collier suffered a right ankle injury Saturday against the Las Vegas Aces, and will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks. The Lynx have the WNBA's best record at 24-5.



Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier on Monday was named the WNBA’s Western Conference Player of the Month for July.

Also Monday, the Lynx say Collier will miss at least two weeks with a right ankle injury.

Napheesa Collier injury

What we know:

Coller suffered a right ankle injury during the Lynx’s win over the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday. She had an MRI on Monday, which confirmed a right ankle sprain.

What we don't know:

Team officials say she will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.

Western Conference Player of the Month

Why you should care:

Collier is on her way to an MVP season, winning her third Western Conference Player of the Month honor. In 12 games in July, Collier averaged 23.1 points while shooting 55% from the field, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.75 steals per game.

Lynx’s season so far

Collier’s injury could not come at a worse time. The Lynx have the WNBA’s best record at 24-5, 5.5 games clear of the New York Liberty.

What's next:

The Lynx have 15 regular season games left before the playoffs.