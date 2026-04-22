Minnesota Lynx broadcast scheduled announced for 2026-27 WNBA season

The Brief The Minnesota Lynx have announced their 202-267 WNBA broadcast schedule. Lynx will have 28 nationally televised games during the year, up from 21 in 2025. Victory+ is now the exclusive local streaming home for all preseason and 26 regular-season games.



The Minnesota Lynx have revealed their 2026 broadcast schedule, featuring more national TV exposure and a new local streaming option for fans.

Lynx schedule

What we know:

The Lynx will be featured in 28 nationally televised games this season across networks including ABC, CBS, ESPN, ION, NBA TV, NBC, Peacock, Prime Video and USA Network — an increase from 21 national games in 2025.

Victory+ will be the exclusive local streaming home, carrying all three preseason games and 26 regular-season contests on its free platform.

The 2026 regular season runs from May 10 through Sept. 24 and includes the Commissioner’s Cup presented by Coinbase from June 1–17.

Tickets for all 22 regular season home games are now on sale.

Why you should care:

New this year, the Lynx announced an agreement with Victory+ (V+) as the team's new local streaming partner.

Under the agreement, all regionally distributed games will stream on Victory+ in an effort to "broaden reach, grow future fans and strengthen connection" between the Lynx and fans.

"This is a defining moment for the WNBA and our players," said Lynx & Timberwolves CEO Matt Caldwell in a statement accompanying the announcement. "As the WNBA enters a new era of growth following the CBA, access matters more than ever. We heard clearly from fans about how and where they watch, and Victory+ allows us to remove barriers and make Lynx basketball more accessible than ever before. This is about growing the game the right way."

Through Victory+, fans can stream live games across smart TVs and mobile devices.

Dig deeper:

The Lynx announced yesterday that star Napheesa Collier is out until at least early June after having left ankle surgery on March 24.

Collier suffered a left ankle injury during the Lynx’s WNBA Semifinal loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

What's next:

A full list of the schedule and broadcast providers can be found below:

May 10 vs. Atlanta, 6 p.m. (V+)

May 12 at Phoenix, 7 p.m. (V+)

May 14 at Dallas, 7 p.m. (Prime)

May 17 vs. Chicago, 12:30 p.m. (V+)

May 21 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. (V+)

May 23 at Chicago, 12 p.m. (CBS)

May 27 vs. Atlanta, 8 p.m. (V+)

May 29 at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. (ION)

June 1 at Phoenix, 7 p.m. (Peacock)

June 4 vs. Golden State, 8 p.m. (Prime)

June 6 vs. Seattle, 12 p.m. (ABC)

June 9 vs. Dallas, 7 p.m. (V+)

June 13 at Las Vegas, 5 p.m. (CBS)

June 15 vs. Portland, 7 p.m. (V+)

June 17 at Los Angeles, 7 p.m. (V+)

June 19 at Golden State, 7 p.m. (ION)

June 21 vs. Washington, 5 p.m. (NBATV)

June 24 at Washington, 7:30 p.m. (V+)

June 28 at Dallas, 1 p.m. (CBS)

July 3 at New York, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

July 6 vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m. (V+)

July 8 at Connecticut, 8 p.m. (USA)

July 11 vs. New York, 12 p.m. (ABC)

July 13 vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m. (Peacock)

July 15 vs. Los Angeles, 12 p.m. (V+)

July 18 vs. Portland, 7 p.m. (V+)

July 20 at Seattle, 7 p.m. (USA)

July 22 at Seattle, 12 p.m. (V+)

July 28 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. (V+)

July 30 at Toronto, 7 p.m. (V+)

Aug. 2 vs. Indiana, 12 p.m. (ABC)

Aug. 6 vs. Los Angeles, 8 p.m. (Prime)

Aug. 8 vs. Las Vegas, 12 p.m. (CBS)

Aug. 9 vs. Dallas, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Aug. 12 at Portland, 7 p.m. (V+)

Aug. 16 at Las Vegas, 5 p.m. (CBS)

Aug. 19 at Golden State, 7 p.m. (USA)

Aug. 21 at Washington, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

Aug. 24 vs. Golden State, 7 p.m. (USA)

Aug. 30 at Atlanta, 3 p.m. (NBATV)

Sept. 18 vs. New York, 6:30 p.m. (ION)

Sept. 20 at Connecticut, 1 p.m. (V+)

Sept. 22 at Indiana, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 24 vs. Indiana, 7 p.m. (USA)