P.J. Fleck defends decision to play starters late in Gophers 48-23 win over Maryland

The Brief The Gophers beat Maryland 48-23 to improve to 5-3 on the season and win their third straight Max Brosmer threw for 320 yards and 4 TDs, 2 each to Elijah Spencer and Daniel Jackson Justin Walley returned a first quarter interception for a touchdown



The University of Minnesota football team had its most complete game of the season so far in a 48-23 win over Maryland on Saturday, Homecoming at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Max Brosmer became the first Minnesota quarterback to throw for four touchdowns in a game since Tanner Morgan in 2019. Elijah Spencer and Daniel Jackson had big days, and the Gophers’ defense got a defensive score. They won their third straight game and are one win away from bowl eligibility.

Despite having a 32-point lead in the fourth quarter, P.J. Fleck left his starters in the game. Jah Joyner went down with an injury with 2:25 left, but was able to leave the field under his own power. Fleck defended that decision after the win.

"With all due respect, we have to play 60 minutes of football. I watched Illinois come back on us last year, I also watched Northwestern come back on us last year. My heart is only so big, and deep within all these pieces of your heart are memories that have left it damaged, scarred," Fleck said. "I would love to pull them early, but my job is to go win a football game and teach them to go finish games."

Fleck also said because it was Homecoming, about 150 former players ran out of the tunnel with the team before kickoff.

"This is not my alma mater, this is theirs. That’s what this is all about. The job of the head coach is to make players that you coach love their alma mater and in 10 years, they’re coming back," Fleck said.

The big play

The big play Saturday was a hot start for the Gophers, starting with a fourth down stop from the defense. Kerry Brown got a turnover on downs as the Terrapins went for it on 4th and 1 near midfield. Brosmer then hit Jackson from 10 yards out to give Minnesota the early 7-0 lead.

Brosmer would hit Jackson eight times for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Justin Walley added a 32-yard pick-6 as Minnesota led 34-10 at the break. Elijah Spencer also had three catches for 48 yards and a first quarter touchdown.

21 first quarter points

The Gophers entered Saturday’s game without a touchdown in the first quarter all season. They scored two in the first nine minutes, one each from Jackson and Spencer. Brosmer finished the half 18-of-23 for 203 yards and three touchdowns. Walley's pick-6 gave the Gophers three scores in the first 15 minutes.

Big day for the passing game

Fleck’s teams are known for their determination to run the ball. Saturday, it was all about Brosmer and the passing attack. Brosmer finished 26-of-33 for a season-high 320 yards and four scores. Spencer and Jackson combined for 216 yards and four touchdowns.

"It’s just the opportunity that presents itself. I’m not the one calling anything, I see myself as a player and I’m just out there doing my job to the best of my ability. If you need me to catch 100 passes, I’ll catch 100 passes. If you need me to block 100 times, I’ll block 100 times," Spencer said. "It’s just the opportunity that created itself today."

Darius Taylor put a bow on the day with a 51-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 48-10 lead.

Being aggressive before half

Maryland scored to cut the Gophers lead to 3-10 with 28 seconds left in the half, but P.J. Fleck didn’t want to take the foot off the gas with having one timeout left. The Gophers drove 49 yards in 26 seconds, with Brosmer hitting Jameson Geers for 24 yards and Jackson for 19. It set up a 35-yard field goal for Dragan Kesich and a 34-10 lead. Many times Fleck would run the clock out there and take the 21-point lead, but he wanted more points with the Gophers getting the ball to start the third quarter.

Walley, Perich make plays

Walley’s defensive touchdown gave the Gophers a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. Billy Edwards Jr. and Shaleak Knotts were not on the same page, Edwards threw it right to him and he ran it in from 32 yards out.

"It was more just trusting my instincts and trusting what I see. It’s a feeling I ain’t felt in a long time. Like since high school, it was a great feeling." Walley said.

Koi Perich had his fifth interception of the season on an Edwards overthrow, which puts him in a tie for fourth all-time in single-season interceptions. Perich is now one of nine Gophers to record at least five interceptions in a season. Tyler Nubin did it last year. The single-season record is seven, shared by Antoine Winfileld Jr. in 2019 and Jeff Wright in 1970.

What the win means

The Gophers improve to 5-3 overall and 3-3 in Big Ten play, and have won three straight games. They can earn bowl eligibility with a win at Illinois next week. P.J. Fleck has not beaten Bret Bielema.