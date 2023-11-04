Gophers give up late TD in 27-26 loss to Illinois, fall to 5-4

article

The University of Minnesota football team can’t find a way to beat Bret Bielema, and add Saturday’s 27-26 loss to Illinois to the list of massive disappointments.

The Gophers had a 26-21 lead with 5:53 to play after Athan Kaliakmanis hit Daniel Jackson for a 31-yard touchdown with 5:53 to play. Minnesota then forced Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer out of the game with an injury after a Danny Striggow strip sack and fumble. If the Gophers recover that fumble, they win the game. But Illinois got it, and took advantage of its last chance.

John Paddock, Illinois’ back-up quarterback, entered and went 3-for-3 for 85 yards, including a 46-yard game-winning touchdown to Isaiah Williams with 50 seconds to play. Williams finished the day with 13 catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns, and somehow got behind the Minnesota defense with the game on the line. Altmyer got them to that point by going 24-of-31 for 212 yards and three touchdowns.

The Gophers fall to 5-4 on the season, 3-3 in the Big Ten and don’t take advantage of a massive opportunity to stay atop the West division. Nebraska lost to Michigan State, and Wisconsin lost to Indiana. Iowa is atop the West after beating Northwestern 10-7.

Minnesota is now 0-10 all-time against Bieleman, the last three coming to Illinois. Bielema won seven straight against the Gophers as the head coach of the Badgers. It's also the second time Minnesota hasn't been able to hold a fourth-quarter lead this season. The Gophers had a 21-point lead at Northwestern in the fourth quarter before losing in overtime.

Athan Kaliakmanis finished 11-of-22 for 167 yards and three touchdowns. His first score went to Elijah Spencer from 15 yards out in the first quarter. The second went to Brevyn Spann-Ford, which tied the game 14-14 in the second quarter. Spann-Ford finished with three catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. The Gophers led 17-14 at half.

Minnesota’s defense forced a turnover to start the third quarter, but only managed a field goal out of it. Illinois answered as Altmyer hit Kaden Feagin from 54 yards out to take a 21-20 lead early in the third quarter.

The Gophers got the go-ahead touchdown with less than six minutes to play after Kaliakmanis hit Jackson. That was immediately after Cody Lindenberg forced a Williams fumble that Justin Walley recovered.

Minnesota’s defense largely rose to the occasion Saturday with three turnovers and five sacks, but gave up a back-breaking touchdown to Williams with the game on the line. The Illini had 371 total yards, and were 9-of-17 on third down.

The Gophers managed just 260 total yards, including just 12 in the third quarter. Minnesota heads to Purdue next Saturday, with their Big Ten West hopes all but gone.