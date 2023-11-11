Gophers run over in 49-30 loss at Purdue, fall to 5-5

article

The University of Minnesota football team entered Saturday’s game at Purdue needing two wins in its last three games, and getting help from Iowa, to have any chance in the Big Ten West.

Not only are those hopes gone after a 49-23 loss to the Boilermakers, but the Gophers need a win either at Ohio State or against Wisconsin in the last two games to ensure a trip to a bowl game. Saturday, it was Minnesota’s defense that was the biggest letdown. A Purdue team that came in with two victories on the season, was on a four-game losing streak and hadn’t scored more than 20 points since Week 1 had 28 by half, and scored seven touchdowns against the Gophers, who were without linebacker Cody Lindenberg for the eighth time this season.

The Boilermakers averaged eight yards per carry, and nearly nine yards per play.

Minnesota drops to 5-5 overall, and 3-4 in Big Ten play with two games left.

"There were no excuses, that was a bad night. It’s unfortunate, we’ve got to play better. They took advantage of every opportunity," Gophers coach P.J. Fleck told KFAN Radio after the loss.

Hudson Card was 17-of-25 passing for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Devin Mockobee had 14 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown. Tyrone Tracy had 15 carries for 122 yards and two scores. Purdue ran for 353 yards and four touchdowns on the day. Needing a win to secure bowl eligibility, the Gophers’ played their worst defensive game of the season, allowing 604 total yards.

Athan Kaliakmanis was 18-of-42 passing for 292 yards and three touchdowns -- to Brevyn Spann-Ford and Chris Autman-Bell in the first half, and Elijah Spencer with 2:37 to play.

There were a few curious decisions by Fleck in the loss, most glaring was one with 10:38 to play. Down 42-20 and facing a fourth down in Purdue territory, Fleck opted for a Dragan Kesich field goal to cut the deficit to 19 points.

In a season of being very close to success and still with plenty to play for, the Gophers played their worst game of the season and got blown out. The Boilermakers got touchdowns on plays of 20, 24, 52 and 42 yards. Another score came from short yardage after Mockobee took a carry 65 yards to the 1-yard line. Minnesota allowed nine plays of at least 20 yards in the game.

Next up for the Gophers? A trip to Columbus to face No. 1-ranked Ohio State. Iowa clinched a share of the Big Ten West title with a 22-0 win over Rutgers on Saturday.